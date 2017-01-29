Emery was a native of Mitchell County, NC. He was a son of the late Jessie James and Minnie Bessie Callahan Bailey, the youngest of nine children.

Emery was a former member of East Park Baptist Church and attended Grace Fellowship Church. He enjoyed watching TV, especially The Price Is Right, NCIS, Law & Order, and old Westerns. He also loved WWE wrestling. Emery had a sweet tooth and his favorite treat was Moon Pies. He loved taking rides with his nephew, Ron Haney.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four sisters, Dora Pierce, Fairy Johnson, Martha Beaver, and Viola Haney; and four brothers, Albert, Don, Joe, and Jim Bailey.

He is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

The family of Emery Carl Bailey will receive friends from 6 pm to 7 pm Monday, January 30, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm under the direction of Chaplain David Snyder.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Grace Fellowship Church, 2314 S. Greenwood Dr., Johnson City, TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Bailey family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Bailey family. (423) 282-1521