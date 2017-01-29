Bobby is survived by his wife, Anna Sue Bolding Carter Britt, Johnson City; a son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Vonda Britt, Orlando, FL; a daughter and son-in-law, Jenny Britt Blackburn and Rick Blackburn, Knoxville, TN; step-daughters and their husbands, Cindy Jumper and Paul Arnold, Johnson City, and Lisa and Douglas Hickok, Dallas, TX; step-son and his wife, Robert “Bo” Carter Jr. and Monica, Rogersville, TN; grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer) Blackburn, Meredith (Gregg) Reyes, Suzanne Jumper, Amy Jumper, J. Cal Jumper, Carter Hickok, Kramer Hickok and Zella Carter; brother, Tyler Britt, Elizabethton, sister, Sheila Clark, Wilson, NC; specials friends, Elvin Little, Vinnie Digregorio, the staffs at City Market, Peerless and Honey Baked Ham. Several special nieces and nephews also survive.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Mountain States Hospice and Amedysis Hospice for their dedication and loving care during Bobby’s last earthly days.

A Celebration of Life service for Bobby Glenn Britt will be conducted at 1:00PM, Tuesday, January 31, 2017, in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Dr. Ron Murray and Reverend Tim Tapp officiating. A Military Committal service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Boone Dam Post #4933. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will greet friends and share memories in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, from 11:00 AM until the service hour.

The family asks that memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society, 871 N Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909, (865) 584-1669, www.cancer.org or to, Limestone Cove First United Methodist Church, 2375 Highway 107, Unicoi, TN 37692.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Britt family.