Kathleen Phillips Minga

Born in Mitchell County, NC, Kathleen was the daughter of Willard and Mae Hughes Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Powell Minga, brother William (Bill) Phillips, sister Hortentia Phillips McCoy and brother-in-law Haskell McCoy.

Survivors include her niece Kathy Phillips Parrott and husband Mike, nephew Jeff Phillips and wife Robyn, great-nephews William and Mitchell Parrott, great-nieces Madison and Morgan Phillips, sister-in-law Barbara Sue Phillips and best friend and caregiver Sharon Smith.

The family gratefully acknowledges the care and assistance of Bobby and Jackie Mottern, Bill and Jennie Hubbard and Amedysis Hospice staff members Chelsey, Aaron and Scott.

Private services were held according to her wishes.

