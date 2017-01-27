Eleanor Loraine Melson Hale

On October 27, 1939 she married Ray Paul Hale. They raised their family in Ft. Pierce, Florida. Eleanor was a homemaker and a Librarian for the city of Ft. Pierce, Florida. When Ray retired from the Florida East Coast Railroad they moved to Roan Mountain, Tennessee and ran Little Hale’s Store in the Cove Creek Community. Eleanor & Ray shared 66 years of marriage before Ray passed in September of 2006.

Eleanor is survived by her loving & grateful family; Her son: Dan Hale & Wife Martha, Lake City, Florida, Grandson: Mark Hale & wife Christi of Nashville, Tennessee, Great Grandsons: Brendon & Crocket, Granddaughter: Betsy Hale Griffis and her husband Wilson, Homerville, Georgia, Great Grandsons: Wil & Carter and great granddaughter: Ellie Grace. Daughter: Rachel Hale Dicken & Husband Buddy of Elizabethton, Granddaughter: Tammy Dicken, Grandson: Bobby Dicken, Granddaughter: Michele Dicken Elliott and husband Jason, Great Granddaughter: Sara Rhea all of Elizabethton. Also a number of loving nephews & nieces.

Eleanor was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Elizabethton. Of all the experiences and relationships in her life, the most important was the journey she started at the tender age of six. This was when she started her faith journey with Jesus Christ. This relationship lasted 91 of her earthly years and we celebrate the eternal continuation of this journey today.

A Service to celebrate the life of Eleanor Loraine Hale will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Mark Newman officiating. The Eulogy will be given by her nephew Emory Hale. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Dr. Kenneth Jordon officiating. Music will be provided by David & Rebecca Hale, Rev. Chris Hughes, Mark Hale and Betsy Griffis. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Amedisys Hospice. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. It was her wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mission Fund of Calvary Baptist Church, 225 Holly Lane, Elizabethton, Tenn., 37643. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hale family.