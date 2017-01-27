He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sara Whitehead Sellers. He is also survived by a sister Judy Sellers Danish and brother Tony Sellers both of Rockingham, NC and brother Stan Sellers, of Wallace, SC. He was the son of the late Rev. Hobert and Mrs. Fay Bishop Sellers.

Services will be held at Sinking Creek Baptist Church 4 pm Sunday January 29, 2017, with Pastor Jason Hoagland officiating. Visitation will be from 2 pm to 4 pm. Masonic Honors will be given by Dashiell Lodge #238. Music for the service will be provided by gospel solo artist, Wesley Grey.

The graveside services will be Tuesday January 31, 2017 at 10:45 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Jason Hogland of Sinking Creek Baptist Church presiding and Military Honors by Shaw Air Force Base, Sumter, SC. Family and Friends will assemble at the funeral home 10 am Tuesday to go to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Vincent Whitehead, Tim McKinney, Alan Taylor, William Horton, Tony Young and Tommy Whitehead. Honorary Pallbearers are Bud Whitehead, Paul Whitehead, Edward "Poage" Whitehead, Sinking Creek Deacons, Members of the Carter County Gideons International, Dashiell Masonic Lodge #238.

Mike was an active member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He served as Vice-president of Carter County Gideons International, Vice-president of the Carter County Republican Party, former Chief Deputy Carter County Sheriff’s Department, member of Dashiell Masonic Lodge #238, R.D. Keller Chapter #214 Grand Chapter, Royal Arch Masons of Tennessee, B.E. Wooton - Council #119 Cryptic Masons, Carter Commander No. 37 Knights Templar, Jericho Shriners, and The American Legion.

Numerous medals were bestowed upon Mike during his 32 years of service in the US Army Air Corps and the United States Air Force. He retired as a Chief Master Sargent.

A special thank you to Jan Mullins Harper, his nieces - Vanessa Whitehead McKinney, Kim Whitehead McWherter Johanna Stewart McNair and various staff at the Mountain Home Veterans Administration Medical Center and the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, make donations in memory of Mike Sellers to the Sinking Creek Baptist Church Food Pantry for the needy, mailing address 2313 Elizabethton Hwy, Johnson City TN 37601.

