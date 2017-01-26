Robert Thompson has left behind to cherish his memories: Wife: Kirstin Eitner Thompson of Erwin; Daughter: Amy Nicole Thompson of Jonesborough, Katelin Thompson Sanders and husband, Jordan of Jonesborough; Grandchild: Rosalyn Sanders; Sisters: Lynn Carroll and husband, Eddie of Johns Island, SC, Cathy Hampton and husband, Craig of Franklin, TN; Nieces and Nephews: Ashley and Ryan Flood of Franklin, TN, Justin and Meredith Hampton of Thompson Station, TN, Travis and Abby Hampton of Nashville, TN and Several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Robert Phil Thompson in a funeral service to be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2017 at West Park Street Baptist Church, 1206 West Park Street, Erwin, TN 37650. Reverend Jeff Autrey will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 PM and continue until service time on Saturday at West Park Street Baptist Church. A military graveside service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery with the United States Marine Corp providing military honors. Those who will attend will meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery by 12:50 PM on Monday. Pallbearers will be notified.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Phil’s name to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.