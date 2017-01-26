Ms. Sluder was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Molissie Royston Collins.

Her hobbies were crocheting, sewing, gardening, bird watching, and just loved being outside. She was a breast cancer survivor.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Sluder was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Buddy Rhea Sluder; one daughter, Sylvia Sluder; one grandson, Brandon Sluder.

Survivors include her children, Leisha Bennett and her husband Darrell, Gene Sluder and his wife Debra; Connie Sluder, Tammy Fair and her husband Michael, Lori Grabner and her husband Neil; four siblings, Geraldine Collins; Kenneth Collins and his wife Gerry; Ronnie Collins and his wife Linda, and Janice Chavez; eight grandchildren, BJ Bennett and his wife Cathy, Chad Bennett and his wife Chelsa, Tonuia Sluder, Ryan Sluder and his wife Kimi, Aaron Bishop, Dakota Sluder and his wife Tiffany, Molissie and her husband Cody, and Jordan Britton and her husband Kris; one special sister-in-law, Susie Messimer; fourteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family of Ms. Patricia Jean Sluder will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Saturday, January 28, 2017, the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Pastor Willie Lunsford officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10 AM Monday, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be six grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be one great grandson. Ministers, family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home by 9:15 AM Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Sluder family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Sluder family. (423) 282-1521