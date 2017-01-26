Mr. Danny “Dan” Thomas Kade

Mr. Kade was born in Washington State and son of the late Ernest & Chloe Kade and birth-mother, Goldie Mae Kade. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Kade and a nephew, Terrance Kade.

He attended New Victory United Methodist Church.

Mr. Kade was a hairdresser and owner and operator of The Cutting Edge, having been in business for 25 years. He loved horses and Lady Vols Basketball.

Survivors include brothers and sisters, Larry Kade (Marilyn) Sand Lick, WV, Mitchell Kade (Betty) Bluewell, WV, Donald Kade (Julia) Jonesborough, Goldie Dennis (Danny) and Vickie Lynch (Ray) all of Princeton, WV, Albert Kade (Jan), California, Barbara Kade and Jerry Kade, both of Bluefield, WV Katherine Pennington (Wayne) Kentucky, Roger Kade (Ruth)Princeton, WV and William Kade Atlanta, GA; partner, Jeff Wilhoit, of the home; sister-in-law, Francis Kade, Montcalm, WV; many, many special nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, clients and beloved pets, Milton & Pearl.

Memorial services will be conducted 6:00 pm Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Chatman officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the Kade family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821