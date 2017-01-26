Mrs. Good was a graduate of Science Hill High School and later attended ETSU. She worked for Texas Instruments for 15 years and then moved on to Sycamore Shoals Hospital to work as an emergency room clerk. Mrs. Good was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN.

There will be a graveside/memorial service at the Oaks family cemetery in Roan Mtn., TN. on Saturday, January 28th, 2017, at 1:00 PM. with Rev. Tull Oaks officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the Carter County Humane Society or to the Diabetes Foundation in her name.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Linda J. Good by signing the online guest registry found on the funeral home's website (www.snydersmemorialgardens.com).

Snyder's Memorial Gardens, funeral home Gray, TN. is honored to be serving the family of Linda J. Good.