LIMESTONE- John Leslie Crichton, 67, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Marjorie Crichton.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Crichton; sons, Sean Crichton, Colin Crichton, Tim Crichton and his wife, Keisha; step sons, Jeremy and Jason Richards; beloved niece, Jane Hughes; grandchildren, Kayleigh and Addison Crichton; step grandchildren, Jacob Morgan and Jackson Richards; mother of his children, Patti Crichton, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. in the sanctuary of Salem Presbyterian Church., Telford, TN The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the service hour.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Johnson City Medical Center ICU and the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Pastor Mitch Coggin and the church family of Salem Presbyterian Church, and Mrs. Crichton’s friends in her book club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church, P.O Box 40, Telford, TN 37690, to help with medical bills for Mr. Crichton.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tribute-services.com.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is proudly serving the Crichton family. 240 Suncrest St., Johnson City, TN (Gray community) 207-0771