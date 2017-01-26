John Branton Roberts, Jr., “Brant”

Brant is survived by his wife of 43 years, Margaret Ann Grills Roberts, Johnson City; daughters, Katie Roberts-Small and husband, Karl, Fairfax, VA, and Claire Branton Evans and husband, Paul, Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Olivia Evans, Branton Evans, Cameron Celeste Small; sister, Mary Celeste Wilson; brother, Charles Roberts and wife, Lee; brother-in-law, Steve Grills; aunts, Margaret Craig and Sara Ellen Hamrick; and special nephews, George and John Wilson. Several cousins also survive.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Johnson City Medical Center-ICU 2700 and at UT Medical Center-MCC for their dedication and loving care during Brant’s last earthly days.

A Celebration of Life service for John Branton “Brant” Roberts, Jr., will be conducted at 4:30 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2017, in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City, with Dr. Mark Gooden and Reverend Patty Muse officiating. Music will be under the direction of Reverend Douglas Grove-DeJarnett. The family will greet friends and share memories in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, from 2:30 PM until the service hour.

