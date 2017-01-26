J’Paul Johnson

J’Paul was a native of Jonesborough, grew up in Venice, FL before moving to Johnson City in 2003, then San Francisco in 2010.

He was the son of Cynthia White (Johnson), Johnson City, and the late Thomas Allen Johnson.

J’Paul was a 2002 graduate of North Port High School, North Port, FL.

He was employed with Old St. Mary’s Cathedral & Chinese Mission, in the China Town district of San Francisco, with its foods distribution to the elderly and needy.

In addition to his father, J’Paul was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jay Paul and Mary Johnson, and his maternal grandparents, Frank and Louise White.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his sister, Cara Stockton and husband Keith, Johnson City; nieces and nephews, Garrett Stockton and wife Kayla, Chloe Stockton and Noah Stockton, all of Johnson City; several aunts, uncles, cousins, including a very special great-aunt, Shirley Byrd Morrison; and J’Paul’s loving dog, Charlie.

The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 3:00 P.M. from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor David L. Vanoy, officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside committal service will be held Sunday, January 29, 2017, at 2:00 P.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are to meet at the funeral home by 1:40 P.M. to proceed to the cemetery.

In lieu-of-flowers, donations may be made to New Vision Church of God Mission Fund, P.O. Box 663, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Johnson family. (928-6111)