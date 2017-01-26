Eddie L Stout

Born August 15, 1939, he was the son of the late Paul Stout and Ruby Rose. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janie Fuller Stout. Eddie was a 1958 graduate of South High School where he excelled in sports. He was a Class A All Star basketball and football team member. He was married for 47 years to Janie, his high school sweetheart. He retired as a counselor from the State Juvenile Correction Facility. Left to cherish his memory are his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Fuller Walsh and George R. Walsh III; two step-brothers, Roger McCarley of Gulfport, MS and Steve McCarley of Knoxville, TN; special niece Julie W. Saul, (Mike); special great niece and nephew, Abby and Lucas Saul of Fayetteville, GA; nephew, Gordon Wright, Jr. (Lori) of Seymour, TN and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Mike Saul and George Walsh officiating. The committal service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from friends and family. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.