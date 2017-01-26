ELIZABETHTON - Bernice “Granny” Guinn, age 76, of Elizabethton went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from the Hillview Health Center in Elizabethton. Bernice was born in Carter County to the late William and Kathleen Vestal Hambrick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Street and a brother, Carl Hambrick.

Bernice had worked as a dietician at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, as well as Asbury Place- Retirement Community and at Hillview Health Center. She was of the Baptist faith and was a volunteer for A.R.M. She enjoyed cooking for people and enjoyed being with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Reba Guinn, of Elizabethton and Rita Shelton and husband Rodney, of Jonesborough; two sons, Allen Guinn and wife Debra, of Telford and Mike Guinn and wife Wanda, of Hampton; eight grandchildren, Sabrina, Tonya, Christy, Michelle, Jacob, Michael, Tiffany, and Aaron; twenty great grandchildren; a sister, Maxine Shade, of Elizabethton; and three brothers, R.L. Hambrick and Bud Hambrick, both of Elizabethton and Elwood Hambrick, of Valdese, NC. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor and celebrate the life of Bernice “Granny” Guinn will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Tom Maines and Rev. Jack Lloyd, officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Saturday; or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will follow in the Guinn Cemetery in the Simerly Creek Community with her grandson, Rev. Jacob Guinn, officiating. Active pallbearers will be Rodney Shelton, Aaron Shelton, Michael Guinn, Daichi Sanford, Thomas Linkous and Jason Parcell. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill DeVotie and Blake Anderson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff of Hillview Health Center for all the love and care extended to the family and also to Dr. James Hansen.

