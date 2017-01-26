Alice Stines Chase passed to eternal life January 24th, 2017 after several months of declining health.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years Hugh Chase in 2004; her parents Hill and Alma Stines; two sisters, Naomi Carroll and Ester Richardson; three brothers, Grady, Charles, and Luke Stines.

Born 1924 in North Carolina, Alice spent most of her life in Tennessee, in rural Jonesborough. Alice spent her working life as a waitress for the former Dinty Moore Restaurant and Rolf’s Steak House. She also managed the former Americana and John Sevier Restaurants for a number of years, all of which she truly cherished her customers through the years. Her best role however was that of devoted wife to Hugh, loving mother to Lee and doting grandmother to Brad and Ashley.

She is survived by her son, Lee Chase and wife, Susan of Johnson City; Grandson Bradley Chase of Atlanta, GA; Granddaughter Ashley Chase of Cincinnati, OH.

She is also survived by three brothers David Stines (Jean) and John Stines (Novella) of Elizabethton, and James Stines (Wyneil) of Raleigh, NC; brother-in-law Joe Chase (Phyllis) and sister-in-law Ruth Chase. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family is most appreciative of the compassionate care provided by Lake Bridge Health Care for the past 3 years, and especially that of nurses Russell and Julie, and care provider Becky. Also we wish to express our appreciation to Smokey Mountain Hospice for their attentive association for the past few months.

Alice was a member of Central Baptist Church, Johnson City where she worshiped her Lord and Savior. Besides love of her God, her most significant contribution in life was the unconditional love she shared with her family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Jonesborough on Saturday from 11 to 2. The funeral will follow at Fairview Methodist Church, Jonesborough at 2:30, with interment at Fairview Cemetery.

The family requests any remembrances (in lieu of flowers) be made to Dawn of Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 30 Johnson City 37605; Central Baptist Church 300 N. Roan Street Johnson City; or the Johnson City – Washington County Boys and Girls Club P.O. Box 5219 Johnson City 37602.

