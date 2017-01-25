Sarah Jane Gouge

She is survived by one granddaughter, Jerry Lynn Gouge, great-grandchildren: Jessica, Jeremy and John Lee Earp, and two great great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include special niece and caregiver Wanda Timbs and special great niece Angie Hutton, special friend Mona Turner, as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends.

She was an avid and skilled bowler and bowled on Johnson City leagues for many years. She loved to quilt and created many beautiful quilts over the years, preserving a craft passed down to her and her many sisters by their mother. In addition, she enjoyed gardening, canning reading and working in her flowers. She loved the Lord and was very active at West Hills Baptist Church in Jonesborough, doing for others whenever the opportunity presented itself.

Visitation will be at the Memorial Funeral Chapel in Elizabethton, Tennessee on Friday, January 27, 2017 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Service will immediately follow visitation with the Rev. Jim Norman presiding. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Gouge Cemetery in the Roan Mountain community. Active pallbearers will be Tony Yoggerst (nephew), Danny Timbs (great nephew), David Timbs (great nephew), Jim Hutton (great nephew-in-law), Nathan Timbs (great great nephew), Zach Yoggerst (great nephew), Anthony Yoggerst (great nephew), and Justin Hutton (great great nephew). Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017, to go to the cemetery.

Visitors may call at the home of her niece, Wanda Timbs, at 220 Murphy Street, Mountain City, at any time. The family wishes to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff of Johnson City Medical Center, 6th floor and to the Johnson City Internal Medicine Staff. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Gouge family