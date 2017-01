Peter Timothy "Tim" Franczek

Tim passed away on Jan. 17, 2017. He was a 1968 graduate of Science Hill High School,and graduated from ETSU in 1972, with a degree in math. He was a long-time follower of Science Hill and ETSU sports and the JC Cardinals. Tim was preceded in death by his mother Nola Dean Kyker Franczek and his father Peter Paul Franczek. He is survived by his brother: Steve Franczek and his wife Donna; nephews: Luke Franczek and Stan Franczek; and niece: Summer Franczek.