Mrs. Elsie Louise McCurry

Mrs. McCurry was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Albert Thomas & Lela Maude Sellers Ferguson. She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert E. McCurry, son William “Bill” McCurry, infant sister Rowena, brother Howard Ferguson, and a great-grandson, Clay Thomas Collins.

She was a member of New Victory Baptist Church and the Willing Workers Class, where she previously taught Sunday School and member of the WMU. She worked The Charles Store prior to marriage and ran a dairy farm with her children while her husband worked on the job. There was always food on the table for anyone who came through the door. She graciously gave to those who did not have, knowing it was more blessed to give than receive. She enjoyed reading her bible, cooking, sewing and being with her family.

Survivors include children, Wanda Tilson, Jane Collins, Tom McCurry and wife Jeanene, Mary McKee and Debbie McCurry; grandsons, Rodney Collins (Drew Whitaker), Jason Collins (Felicia Greer) Eric Collins (Mendy), Richard Tilson (Angie), Tony Tilson (Lee), Mike Tilson (Whitney), Timmy Briggs (Heather), Nathaniel McKee (Stacy Honerkamp), Sandra Ann Forbes (Bryan), Carrie Lewis (Steven) and Sara Sutphin (Robert); 25 great grandchildren; and special friend, Brenda Cutshall.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Smokey Mountain Hospice and especially Craig Rhyne for their wonderful care.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, January 27, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Parker Street and Pastor Darrell Slagle officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2017 at New Victory Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.

Memorial donations may be made to New Victory Baptist Church Cemetery or Jackson Park Church of Brethren Memorial Fund.

Condolences may be sent to the McCurry family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821