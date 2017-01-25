Born in Greene County, TN, he graduated from Greeneville High School, after which he served in the U.S. Army. He was a devoted husband, father, papaw and friend. He loved tinkering, being in the mountains, playing his guitar and spending time with his family and friends, especially spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Often stated his grandchildren were the joy of his life. He was a devoted family man and devoted his life to his family, always supportive, always there and always loving in all the right ways with an addicting laugh, warm presence and a love for life that blessed those who mattered most to him. He meant everything to his family and will be remembered for the great time he shared with them until reunited in Heaven.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Denton Sr. and Glenna Arrington; a brother, Timothy Arrington; and a sister, Bernice Justice.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Jean Doolittle Arrington, of the home; sons Joseph Scott Arrington and wife Aimee of Hampton, TN, Jason Arrington and wife Sarah of Elizabethton, TN, and Jeffrey Arrington and wife Rebecca of Hiltons, VA; daughter Kimberly Arrington of Boones Creek; grandchildren Alexyss Arrington, Allison Arrington, Philip Arrington, Ethan Harvey, Kallie Arrington, Bryanna Arrington, Joseph Eli Arrington and Amelia Arrington; aunt, Joyce Fender; sister, Janice and Ward Briggs; brother, Gary and Faye Arrington; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Phoebe Brink, Philip and Jan Doolittle, Jimmy and Lorraine Doolittle, and Mark and Joan Pacholke, all of Valparaiso, Ind.; and several close friends, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City, TN. The funeral mass will follow at 7 p.m. with Father Jesús Guerrero presiding. Graveside services will be conducted at 10:45 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27 at the VA National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN, with military honors provided by Boone Dam VFW 4933. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jason Arrington, Jeff Arrington, Philip Arrington, Gerald Moore, Denver Dewberry and Lindsay Fischer. Honorary pallbearers are Scott Arrington, Ethan Harvey, Joseph Arrington and Dennis Cornwell.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is proudly serving the Arrington family,240 Suncrest St., Johnson City, TN (Gray Community) 423-207-0771.

