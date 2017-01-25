Hassie Marie Taylor

Hassie was born in Mountain City, TN. She was a daughter of the late Victor and Effie Hodge Van Dyke.

Hassie was a homemaker. In her early years, she enjoyed gardening, fishing, and cooking for her family. She and her husband helped establish the Woodhaven Baptist Church in Orlando, FL, where they were members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Taylor, and several siblings.

Survivors include: two sons, Richard Taylor and his wife Beverly and Eddie Taylor and his wife Yvonne; five grandchildren, Larry Harrell, Scott Taylor, Dana Taylor, Mark Taylor, and Ashley Taylor; two great grandchildren, Dylin Taylor and Cody Taylor; and two great great grandchildren.

A graveside committal service is scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pastor Mike Richards will officiate. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm Saturday for the service.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Taylor family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Taylor family. (423) 282-1521