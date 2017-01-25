Gladys Foster Bailey

Mrs. Bailey leaves behind to cherish her memories one son, Robert M. Bailey and wife, Teresa of Unicoi; three daughters, Glenna Laughrun and husband, Bill of Jonesborough; Andra Thomas and husband, Keith of Mt. Airy, NC; Theresa Jones of Erwin; one brother Robert Foster and one sister, Edna Lloyd both of Erwin; one grandson, Derick Cook and wife, Amy; two granddaughters, Sarah M. Heaton and husband, Brian and Bailey Thomas; one great Grandson, Isaac Cook; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 27, 2017 from 6:00 P. M. until the hour of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home. Reverend Terry Richardson will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Eulogy will be given by the grandson, Derick Cook. Music will be provided by Dawn Sparks and Inez Chandler. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Committal service will be held at 11:00 A. M. Saturday, January 28, 2017, in the Evergreen Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the committal service are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:30 A. M. to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Bailey to Alzheimer's Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

