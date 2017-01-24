Rebecca, “Becky” Stephens Gilmer

The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 2:00 until 4:00 pm in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.

Family and friends will be gathering later that evening for reflection and celebration of a life well lived, 208 Parkway Blvd in Elizabethton at 6:00 pm. Private disposition will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, please show an act of kindness, forgiveness, or generosity to someone unexpecting in the memory of Becky. This best depicts her heart toward others and her desire to reflect Jesus Christ to anyone willing to see.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City is honored to serve the Gilmer family.

(423) 928-6111