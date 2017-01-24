logo

• Yesterday at 1:48 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Pastor Garry L. Hyder, 66, 1606 Lester Harris Road, Johnson City went home to be with the Lord, Monday, January 23, 2017 in the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of the late Lawrence and Mary Cox Hyder. Mr. Hyder was retired from Rainbo Bakery and was working part time for East Unaka Avenue Baptist Church in maintenance and Environmental Drain and Plumbing. He was the Associate Pastor of The Bible Church in Johnson City. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Janice Bawgus and Joyce Barry; two brothers, Otis Hyder and his twin brother, Larry Hyder; and a brother-in-law, Harold Bawgus.

Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Hayes Hyder of 45 years; five children, Rhonda McMullen of Jonesborough, Brenda Vest and husband, John of Piney Flats, Kim Combs of Gray, Jeff “Bo” Barnes of Knoxville and Patrick Hyder and wife, Michelle of Johnson City; a brother, Ronnie Hyder and wife, Sharon and a sister, Faye Phillips both of Johnson City; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Hyder will be conducted at 2:30 PM Thursday, January 26, 2017 in The Bible Church, 715 King Springs Road, Johnson City with Rev. Jerry Grogan and Rev. Becky Trammell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 PM until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hyder family. 423-928-2245