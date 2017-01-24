Pastor Garry L. Hyder

Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Hayes Hyder of 45 years; five children, Rhonda McMullen of Jonesborough, Brenda Vest and husband, John of Piney Flats, Kim Combs of Gray, Jeff “Bo” Barnes of Knoxville and Patrick Hyder and wife, Michelle of Johnson City; a brother, Ronnie Hyder and wife, Sharon and a sister, Faye Phillips both of Johnson City; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Hyder will be conducted at 2:30 PM Thursday, January 26, 2017 in The Bible Church, 715 King Springs Road, Johnson City with Rev. Jerry Grogan and Rev. Becky Trammell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 PM until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hyder family. 423-928-2245