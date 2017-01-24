Mr. Kenneth L. Miller

Mr. Miller was born in Johnson City and the son of the late Theodore & Ruth Tucker Miller. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Lyle Miller, two sisters, Geraldine Shaw and Dorothy Deaderick, and a step-daughter, Liberty Ledford.

He was a United States Marine Veteran and Army Veteran. He served his country in Vietnam.

Survivors include his sons Michael Miller and wife Tina of Johnson City; Brian Miller and wife Sheila of Elizabethton; daughter, Amanda Grindstaff of Bristol; one step-daughter, Kim Randolph of Johnson City; and one brother, Tom Williams and wife Freddie of Johnson City. He had several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He will be dearly missed by his beloved dog, Blossom.

Miller, as he was known by his friends, had a life-long love of reading and music. He was funny and charming, and there was no end to the stories he could tell.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the doctors and nurses of Mountain Home VA Medical Center and Avalon Hospice, and the caregivers of In Home Services of East Tennessee. Many families have a hero, and our family has Theresa Poag Shaw. She is a true caretaker with a selfless spirit of compassion. Our hearts are full of gratitude for the care and attention she gave Kenneth, and others. We are blessed beyond measure to have her in our family.

Memorial services will be conducted at 7:00pm, Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Friends and loved ones are encouraged to share stories and memories of their choosing. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to the Miller family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821