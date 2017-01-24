Mary Florence McInturff Willis

Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Joseph Raymond Willis of the home; nine children, Donna Smith and husband, Douglas of Elizabethton, Steve Willis of Erwin, Mike Willis of Johnson City, Joseph R. Willis Jr. of Johnson City, Dennis Willis and wife, Donna of Johnson City, Ronnie Willis and wife, Scarlett of Fall Branch, Connie Greenley and husband, Phillip of Kentucky, Debbie Kelley of Texas and Anita France of Johnson City; two sisters, Shirley Elliott and Jane Story; four brothers, Ray, Jerry, Gerald and Landon McInturff; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Willis will be conducted at 7:00 Friday, January 27, 2017 in the Knob Creek Church of the Brethren with Rev. Bill Younce officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Carl and David Elliott, Ben and Jeff Neal, Caleb Smith, Michael and Maverick Coone and Joe Sneyd. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home Saturday by 10:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Caris Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Willis family. 423-928-2245