ImoJene Anderson

She served her country well as a devoted Registered Nurse for the V.A. Hospital until her retirement in 1995. She had a super witty personality and was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Anderson; parents, Thomas and Carrie Williams; daughter, Alessia Stowers; and several siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Arthur “Skip” Anderson, Jr. (Maria) and Aaron “Ronnie” David Anderson (Barbara); daughters, Deborah Solomon (Larry) and Katrina Hendrix (Tommy); several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The funeral service will be Tuesday at 7pm in the Chapel of Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with Toby Webber officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday at 1:45 pm for a 2pm interment service at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Governor John Sevier Hwy.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Pat Summitt Foundation www.patsummitt.org (520 W. Summit Hill Dr. Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902).

