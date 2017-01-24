Charles E. Denny

He was a lifelong resident of Washington County, a son of the late Robert Lee and Kathryn Denny, who were early residents of Washington County.

Mr. Denny was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church for fifty years, former member of the church administrative board, and was a member of the Virgil-Anderson Sunday School Class. He was the former president of the Nativic Civitan Club, of Johnson City, Tennessee.

Mr. Denny was an accountant/office-manager for Honey-Krust Bakery/ Grocery Bakery Company for twenty-two years in Bowling Green, Kentucky and Johnson City, Tennessee. He was also associated with Seaver’s Bakery for twenty years as an accountant and Vice President.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Beard Denny in 2008; two brothers Robert Stanley Denny and Raphael Denny; and one sister Pauline Hodge.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Larry E. Denny and Judith; one grandson and wife, Dr. Wesley E. Denny and Jennifer; one granddaughter and husband, Heather Houchins and Jason; three great-grandchildren Hannah, Emily, and Jacob Denny.

Funeral services will be held Saturday morning, the 28th of January at 11:00a.m., in the sanctuary of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church with Dr. Mark Gooden and Reverend Douglas Grove-Dejarnett officiating. Burial to follow in Washington County Memory Gardens.

Family will receive friends in the Chapel of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church; Saturday, January 28th, 2017, at 10:00am.

Pallbearers, who are requested to assemble at the church at 10:45am, are Harlen Booth, Wallace Taylor, Uwe Rothe, OH Eargle, Daniel Snyder, Horace Hartman, Bud Laws, Ben Bailey, Eddie Street, Fred LeDoux and Joshua Baldwin.

In Lieu of flowers, please forward all donations to Holston Homes for Children, 404 Holston Dr., Greeneville, TN 37743. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 East Watauga Avenue, is serving the Denny family. (928-6111)