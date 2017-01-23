Robert N. Dawson, Jr. has left behind to cherish his memories: Sons: Robert Bayer and wife Kathy, of Erwin; John Bayer and wife Natalie, of Miramar, FL; Daughter: Lorraine Coughlin, of Hollywood, FL; Grandchildren: Ashley Bayer, of Erwin; Jacquelyn Bayer, of Erwin; Kimberly Georgiadis, of Johnson City; John McCabe, of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Joseph Bayer, of Miramar, FL.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Robert “Bob” Dawson in a visitation to be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 5:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home. The family will attend a private committal service in Florida at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Robert “Bob” Dawson, Jr. through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.