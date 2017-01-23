logo

Robert “Bob” Dawson

Jan 23, 2017

ERWIN - Robert “Bob” Dawson, age 76, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at his home. Bob was a native of Allapattah, FL and was a son of the late Robert N. Dawson, Sr. and Edna Mae Miller Dawson. He was employed by Delta Airlines in Miami, FL for 35 years and he loved fishing around the Florida Keys. In addition to his parents, Mr. Dawson is preceded in death by his wife, Jackie P. Dawson

Robert N. Dawson, Jr. has left behind to cherish his memories: Sons: Robert Bayer and wife Kathy, of Erwin; John Bayer and wife Natalie, of Miramar, FL; Daughter: Lorraine Coughlin, of Hollywood, FL; Grandchildren: Ashley Bayer, of Erwin; Jacquelyn Bayer, of Erwin; Kimberly Georgiadis, of Johnson City; John McCabe, of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Joseph Bayer, of Miramar, FL.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Robert “Bob” Dawson in a visitation to be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 5:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home. The family will attend a private committal service in Florida at a later date.

