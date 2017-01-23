Geraldine Archer Buchanan

Survivors include her husband of 71 years: Floyd Hershel Buchanan. Four Children: Shelby Jean Shoun and husband Blaine, Limestone, Sharon McKenzie and Whitney Bowling and husband Chris all of Johnson City and Susie Muller & husband Jim, West Palm Beach, Florida. Two Grandchildren: Corey Shoun and wife Keisha, Jeremiah Shoun & wife Heidi. Two Great Grandchildren: Darcie Dosher and Lyla Shoun. Several nieces & nephews.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Bill McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family & friends. Friends may visit with the family at her residence. To those who prefer, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs Buchanan to the Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 353 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City, Tenn. 37601. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Thursday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Buchanan family