Edith was born in her home on Walnut Mountain on March 3, 1926 to the late William Henry "W.H." Montgomery and Carrie Elizabeth Heaton Montgomery. Edith was preceded in death by her first husband, Buster Wilson, who was the father of her five children; and her second husband, Dennis Phillips, with whom she shared 18 years of marriage. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Wayne, Walter, Quentin, Ray G., and Lee A. Montgomery; and her sisters, Alma Scalf Banner and Ruth Mitchell. Edith was a homemaker and was a member of Siam Baptist Church. She and Dennis, enjoyed camping at Roan Mountain and Toe River Campground, raising a garden and canning food, and dancing at the Senior Citizen Center. She was a very caring mother, wife and sister and was loved by all she met. Her family and extended family (caretakers) worked together to keep her at home during her illness. She was very humble and gracious, always saying thank you. She enjoyed crochet, crafts of all kinds, basket making, and needlework. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with them.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Jill Simerly and husband Michael, of Elizabethton and Judy Sutton and husband Michael, of Kingsport; three sons, Edward Wilson, of Hampton, Jerry Wilson of Elizabethton, and Jeffrey Wilson and wife Jean, of Elizabethton; her grandchildren, Michelle Berry, April Wheeler, Daniel, Joey, and Olivia Wilson, and Jonathan and Jason Wilson; her great grandchildren, Owen and Carly Wheeler; her sister, Anne Gragg, of Elizabethton; and her brother, Carroll Montgomery and wife Jessie, of Elizabethton.

A graveside service to honor the life of Edith Montgomery Wilson Phillips will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park, with Rev. Jack Roddy, officiating. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Wednesday. The family would like to say a special thank you to Siam Baptist Church congregation, Caris Hospice staff members, Dr. Vivian Clark, Jean Wilson, Patsy Mullis, Rebekah Scheman and family, and Patty Love. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 2335 Knob Creek Road, #101, Johnson City, TN 37604. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book.

