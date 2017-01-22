Earnest “Butch” Campbell

Survivors include his wife of 29 years: Susie Marlow Campbell. His son & daughter-in-law: Douglas Jay & Elizabeth Campbell, Chattanooga. The mother of his son: Patricia Dykes. Two Daughters: Kelly Smith and Stephanie McConnell. Four Grandchildren: Emma & Ian Campbell and Preston & Baylee McConnell. A special Aunt: Betty Morton.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Michael Oakes officiating. Interment will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Tom Foster. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Campbell family.