Ms. Bennett was a native of Unicoi County, and was the daughter of the late Robert F. Ledford Sr., and the late Pauline Hughes Ledford.

Priscilla worked at Goody's Family Clothing as store manager until retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her great nephew Isaiah Martin, whom she loved dearly.

Priscilla was a loving mother and sister. She enjoyed time with her cat Lillyann and also with her family and friends. She loved to laugh. Priscilla was loved by everyone she met, and will deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, Priscilla was proceeded in death by sister Dianna Ledford Park, and half brother Robert Ledford Jr. and great nephew Elijsha Martin.

Survivors include: sister, Hilda Moody of Johnson City; son Jimmy Bennett and Fiancé Autumn Lewis of Gray; special grandsons, Christopher Cobb and Jordan Lewis; aunts, Irene Bolton and Kathleen Hughes; half sisters, Robin Bohin, Bobbie Ledford, Martha Harris and Kristie Ervin; nieces, Jeremia Haun, Brianna Lee, and Keisha Pullen; great niece Dakota Ramsey, and great nephews, Seth Haun, Jude Marshall, and a special nephew who felt like a son, Isaiah Martin; great-great nephew, Elijsha McAllister; special friend, Scott Foster and special friend, Delores "Miss Dee" Crosby.

The family would like to express a very special thank you to Mildred "Tootie" Stacey for her devoted friendship to Priscilla.

The family of Ms. Priscilla Ann Bennett will receive friends from 6 to 7 PM, Wednesday January 25, 2017, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7 PM. An inurnment service will be conducted at 12 PM Thursday, at the Horton Cemetery in Unicoi. Honorary pallbearers will be; Scott Lowry, Jonathan McKeehan, Wesley Johnson and Scott Foster. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 AM Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601, in memory of Priscilla.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Bennett family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Bennett family. (423) 282-1521.