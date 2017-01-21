Mrs. Betty Joean Norris

Mrs. Norris had worked at Cannon Memorial Hospital as a ward clerk, and also had cared for children as a home day care provider. She was a member of High Point Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of sixty-eight years, Beryl Norris, of the home; a son, Harvey Norris and his wife, Brenda, Elizabethton; a daughter, Pat Shell and her husband, Wayne, Roan Mountain; two granddaughters, Beth McLaughlin and her husband, Troy; Aleshia Cuthbertson, all of Roan Mountain; two grandsons, Jason Norris and his wife, Jennifer, Knoxville; Lee Norris and his wife, Jennifer, Rumford, Maine; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Therman Elliott; Bill Elliott; two sisters, Ruth Oaks, and Judy McKinney. Several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Norris will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 23, 2017, at the Tetrick Funeral Home, Riverside Chapel, with Rev. Tull Oaks, Jr., officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from Noon – 2:00 PM on Monday prior to the service and at the home at other times.

Interment will follow the funeral service on Monday at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Ledford and Danny Miller.

The family would like to express a genuine and heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Waters at Roan Highlands for the love and care shown to Mrs. Norris and the family during her illness.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Norris family. Office, 423-542-2232, Obituary line, 423-543-4917.