Howard is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Marie Garrison Matherly, of the home; three brothers-in-law and their wives, Ray and Sue Garrison; Clyde and Joyce Dean Garrison; C.F. and Olene Garrison, and another brother-in-law, Carroll Broome; four nieces, Karen Heaton, Teresa Sands, Deborah Lowery, and a special niece, Jama Marie Frazier and her husband, Jim Frazier. Three nephews, Steve Garrison, Carl F. Garrison and Eric Garrison also survive.

Howard was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He was a peacetime veteran of the United States Army who proudly served his country. He was a lifetime member of West Side Christian Church where he was very active and served the church in many capacities, including as a deacon, and on many committees. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. He was also active in several community services serving on the Elizabethton Electric System Board of Directors, the Elizabethton City Council, the Housing Board for eight years, as Vice-President of the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce, the Elizabethton Planning and Zoning Committee, the Girls and Boys Club, the American Red Cross and the Elizabethton Cancer Society.

Howard worked for J.S. Charles and Company (Carter Finance) for fourteen years and Carter County Bank for thirty-one years. He retired from Carter County Bank in 1998 as a Senior Vice-President and served on the Board of Directors for twelve years following his retirement.

Funeral services for Mr. Howard D. Matherly will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at the Tetrick Funeral Home, Chapel of Peace, Elizabethton with Mr. Greg Key, minister, officiating. Music will be under the direction of the West Side Christian Church Choir. The eulogy will be delivered by William B. “Bill” Greene, Jr. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday prior to the service and at the home at other times.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 2:00 PM at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from the Elders and Deacons of West Side Christian Church. Honorary pallbearers will be his four brothers-in-law, Clyde Garrison, Ray Garrison, C.F. Garrison and Carroll Broome. Also serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jim Frazier, Jimmy Jam Ensor, Andrew McKeehan, Luther McKeehan, Jim Holmes, Joe Alexander, Pat Heaton, Stan Sands, Carl F. Garrison, Steve Garrison, Eddie Wilson, the officers, directors and employees of Carter County Bank, his neighbors on Daytona Place and the many friends he shared throughout his life. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the funeral home at 1:15 PM on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to express a big thank you to his caregivers for the great job they did.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to West Side Christian Church, 1307 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643, or to the charity of their choice.

