Helen Louise Walters

A “Halloween Baby” Helen came into the world on October 31, 1929 in Johnson City. She had three brothers and was the first of five daughters born to Ed Rutledge Dulaney and Mildred Emige Dulaney. In 1947, Helen married Thad Emery Walters of Jonesborough, Tennessee and the couple lived in the area until ultimately moving to Peoria, Illinois for work after the birth of their first three children.

Survivors include her children, Mack Walters and wife Joan, Bulls Gap; Marie Silvers and husband Wayne, Jonesborough; John Walters, Johnson City; Nancy Ensor and husband Jeff, Elizabethton; and Connie Griffin and husband Chuck, Kingston; ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; two sisters Mary Gobble and Brenda Tester, one brother Smokey Joe Dulaney; special friends, Debbie Merritt, Shirley Cox, Joanne Comer, Iva Stout, Edna Cox, and Claudia Ensor.

The family wishes to express gratitude to the wonderful staff of Caris Hospice; the precious rehab staff on Wing four at NHC Healthcare; Dr. Dianne Draper, Dr. Fawwaz Hamati, Dr. Dianne Garcia and Dr. Andrew Schwichtenberg who gave her such loving care over many years.

Graveside services will be held Monday January 23, 2017 11:00AM at Eden Cemetery with Rev. Chuck Griffin officiating. Pallbearers will be her Grandsons.

Condolences may be sent to the Walters family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821