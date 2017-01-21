Geraldine “Jerry” Price

Jerry was a native of Harlan, KY, and had been a resident of Johnson City since 1976.

She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Vernie Wilder Wilson.

Jerry received her Associate degree from Steed College.

She retired in 2000 from the Johnson City Medical Center, where she worked as an E.R. receptionist for twenty years.

In addition to her parents, Jerry was preceded in death by an infant son, Ronald Price, three brothers, Eugene, Earl and Orbie Wilson.

She is survived by four children, Susan Ann Price, Ronald J. Price and wife Susan, Robert Lynn Price, all of Johnson City, Desiree Ululani Price and her dear friend Caroline Perez, both of Kingsport; one brother, Herman Wilson and wife Rebecca, Limestone; three grandchildren, Jessica, Carly and Steven Price, all of Johnson City.

It was Jerry’s request to be cremated. Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to your favorite charity.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

