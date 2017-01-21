Born July 31, 1930 in Breaks, VA he was the son of the late Joseph and Dana (Sutherland) Raines, He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean conflict. Everett (E.J.) was a retired grocery store manager from L&M Supermarket. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. He was of the Christian Faith. He was an avid reader, a huge fan of Cincinnati Reds baseball, and loved to attend Grundy Golden Wave football and basketball games. He loved to watch westerns and was an avid John Wayne fan. Everett always liked to relive memories of growing up in the Breaks community and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the Breaks Interstate Park.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Lucille Salyers Raines, 1-Sister: Ethel Musick, 2-Brothers: James Raines and Ernest Raines.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children; Son Robert and wife Linda Raines, Johnson City, TN, Daughter Teresa and husband Bryan Turner, Charlotte, NC, Son Michael and wife Bridget, Cumming, GA; 2-grandchildren: Shanna Crystal Raines and husband James Aaron, Greenville, SC, Zachary Joseph Raines, Cumming, GA. 2-step-grandchildren Patrick Turner and Taylor Turner, Charlotte, NC, 1-Sister Marcie and husband Borden Morrow, Daphne, AL, 5-Sister in-laws, Evelyn Snead (late husband Joe) Grundy, VA, Shirley and husband Charlie Stiltner, Defiance, OH, Ella Edwards (late husband Johnny) Defiance, OH. Peggy and husband John Cochran, Defiance, OH, Millie and husband Cameron Davis, Grundy, VA.

Also, survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Everett Joseph Raines (E.J.) will be conducted Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Garland officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, VA.

Friends may call at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel Saturday evening from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Active Pallbearers will be Shanna Crystal Raines, James Aaron, Zachary Joseph Raines, David Greg Raines, Jim Raines and Cameron Davis.

Full military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by members of Child-Gentry Post 7360.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the loving and compassionate caregivers at Cornerstone Village in Johnson City, TN.

Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, VA is honored to serve the family of Everett Joseph Raines (E.J.).