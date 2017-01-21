Elza Metcalf

Mr. Metcalf leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of fifty-six years, Gracie McIntosh Metcalf; three sons, Grover Metcalf and wife, Dorothy, Jerry Dean Metcalf and wife, Barbara, Mark Metcalf, all of Flag Pond; one brother, George Metcalf and wife, Shirleen of Erwin; three sisters, Aldree Slagle and husband, Jack of Asheville, NC, Glenna Sparks of Virginia and Catherine Colerra of Florida; one grandson, Travis Metcalf and wife, Chayna; one granddaughter, Carrie Silvers and husband, Jeremy; two great grandsons, Aiden Silvers and Dawson Metcalf; two great granddaughters, Gracelin Metcalf and Vickie Silvers; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home from 1:00 P. M. to 2:00 P. M. Reverend Jerry Kent will officiate at the graveside service which will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin.