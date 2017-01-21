logo



Dorothy Mae McClain

• Jan 21, 2017 at 12:53 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy Mae McClain, 94, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Lakebridge Health Care Center.

Dorothy was born in Johnson City to the late John and Pearl Giles Gobble.

Dorothy loved church and loved to read her bible. She was a member of Johnson City Church of God. She worked for Leon-Ferenbach as a winder and retired after 32 years.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by: her husband in 1966, Gayle W. McClain; grandson, Michael Gray; and 12 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: one daughter, Donna Geary; one son-in-law, Garry Geary; son, Lee Roy Gray and his wife Jean; grandchildren, Rocky Hamaker, Marty Gray, Kathy Ollis, Brandon Freeman, Summer Stills, Shirley Wright, Brian Allen and Scott Allen; one sister-in-law, Betty Bradshaw; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to Lakebridge Health Care Center for their love and support.

The family of Dorothy McClain will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Monday, January 23, 2017 at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Hobart Bradshaw officiating. Pallbearers will be: Rocky Hamaker, Brandon Freeman, Summer Stills, Brian Allen, Denny Allen, and Scott Allan. The committal service will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park on Monday at 3:00 PM.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the McClain family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the McClain family. (423) 282-1521