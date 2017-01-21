Dorothy Mae McClain

Dorothy was born in Johnson City to the late John and Pearl Giles Gobble.

Dorothy loved church and loved to read her bible. She was a member of Johnson City Church of God. She worked for Leon-Ferenbach as a winder and retired after 32 years.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by: her husband in 1966, Gayle W. McClain; grandson, Michael Gray; and 12 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: one daughter, Donna Geary; one son-in-law, Garry Geary; son, Lee Roy Gray and his wife Jean; grandchildren, Rocky Hamaker, Marty Gray, Kathy Ollis, Brandon Freeman, Summer Stills, Shirley Wright, Brian Allen and Scott Allen; one sister-in-law, Betty Bradshaw; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to Lakebridge Health Care Center for their love and support.

The family of Dorothy McClain will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Monday, January 23, 2017 at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Hobart Bradshaw officiating. Pallbearers will be: Rocky Hamaker, Brandon Freeman, Summer Stills, Brian Allen, Denny Allen, and Scott Allan. The committal service will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park on Monday at 3:00 PM.

