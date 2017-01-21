logo

Blanche Garland Cline

Jan 21, 2017

SIMI VALLEY, CA - Mrs. Blanche Garland Cline, 85-year-old, resident of Simi Valley, CA passed away on December 30, 2016. Funeral services were held January 6th 2017 at Reardon Funeral Home and Chapel in Simi Valley, CA, with Chaplain Jay Hendershot officiating. Blanche was born and raised in Bakersville, NC, and was a 1950 graduate from Tipton Hill High School.

Mrs. Cline is preceded in death by her Parents William R. and Sarah A. Garland, brothers Nathan, Zebbedee, Fred, Floyd, and sister Ethel.

She is survived by her loving husband Allen W. Cline, sons Donald (Jane) and Michael (Susan) grandchildren Lance Cline, Scott Cline, Carrie Cline, Matthew Cline, Elizabeth Vidar, Evan Vidar, great grandchildren, Jeremiah Cline, Reagan Knighton; sisters Mamie Boone, Patt Garland, and brother Joe Garland.

Blanche will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.