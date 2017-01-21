Blanche Garland Cline

Mrs. Cline is preceded in death by her Parents William R. and Sarah A. Garland, brothers Nathan, Zebbedee, Fred, Floyd, and sister Ethel.

She is survived by her loving husband Allen W. Cline, sons Donald (Jane) and Michael (Susan) grandchildren Lance Cline, Scott Cline, Carrie Cline, Matthew Cline, Elizabeth Vidar, Evan Vidar, great grandchildren, Jeremiah Cline, Reagan Knighton; sisters Mamie Boone, Patt Garland, and brother Joe Garland.

Blanche will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.