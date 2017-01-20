John Gosnell

No more pain, only memories. He was a Master Carpenter and teacher who was humble, funny, and a jokester. John loved his family, friends, dancing, The Intimidator, shooting pool with the guys at the VFW 9724, and fishing with Drifty and Julius.

John was married to Debbie Gosnell for 35 years and he fathered two girls, Amber and Dakota. He loved and helped raise Shaderick and Cheyenne and had 8 grandchildren; 5 siblings, Farrell, Shannon, Vivian, Tara and Joanie. He was blessed with many extended family members and close friends including special friend, “Drinking Buddy”.

A memorial service will be held from 2-5 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 136 Miller Drive, Telford, TN.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Gosnell family. 240 Suncrest St., Johnson City, 423-207-0771.