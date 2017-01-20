Hilda was a devoted and active member of Central Baptist Church in Johnson City. She loved being a part of the Joy Choir and was a member of the Esther Sunday School Class. In addition, Hilda was a charter member of the Thursday Evening Tea & Bunko Club for Genteel Southern Ladies of Johnson City. She was an outstanding cook and enjoyed entertaining, playing bridge, and traveling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. (Jimbo) Collins and a great granddaughter, Libby Jo Little.

Hilda is survived by one sister, Alta Thomas Edwards of Johnson City; three children, Tom Collins and his wife Nancy of Johnson City, Alan Collins and his wife Cyndie of Elizabethton, and Carla Denton and her husband Todd of Johnson City. Grand children are Joey Collins, Andy Collins, Katy Little and husband Will; Emily Collins and Jered Collins and wife Stephanie; Phillip Denton and wife Arial; and William Michael Denton. Great grandchildren are Meadow Phillips and Charlotte Collins. In addition, there are several nieces. Hilda had a close and special relationship with her in-laws Gilson (Carl) and Sandra Collins, and Nancy Collins, wife of the late Frank Collins.

The family of Hilda Collins wishes to thank the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice; Joni Guinn, Lori Richardson, and Kaitlyn Hill. They would also like to extend a very special thank you to Belva Hudson , her caregiver, for the kind and loving manner Hilda and her family was shown during her illness. The family thanks Dr. Becky Copeland for not only being Hilda's physician, but her friend. Lastly, the family expresses gratitude to Ariel Swihart Denton, her grandson's wife, and to Ariel's mother Suzonne Swihart for the extraordinary care they gave to Hilda in her last days.

The family of Mrs. Hilda Collins will receive friends from 1 to 3 PM Sunday, January 22, 2017, in the Central Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 PM with Dr. Tommy Hood officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 AM Monday, in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Joey, Andy, Jered, Phillip, William, Will and David. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker by 10:30 AM Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joy Choir of Central Baptist Church, 300 North Roan Street, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Collins family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Collins family. (423) 282-1521.