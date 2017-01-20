Dorothy “Dot” McClain Woodby

Left to cherish her memory include: One Grandson, three grand-daughters, Four great grandsons, four great great granddaughters, three great great grandsons, one granddaughter-in-law. One Brother: Bud (Gladys) McClain. Two Sisters: Thelma McClain and Billie Pierce. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2017 in the McClain Cemetery, Roan Mountain. Pallbearers will be her family. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to her great granddaughter, Tina & Husband Tony Salters for the awesome care during her time of illness. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Monday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Woodby family