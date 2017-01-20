Carol Yoder Chastain

Carol was a vibrant, full-of-life, inviting, and caring soul. She had a passion for faith, family, and friends. Carol was a follower of Christ. She loved the Lord and His word, and lived out the Christian life to its fullest. Christ was her focus, which was clear in all she said and did. The Cross defined and explained her life. She was more concerned with Him and His ways than anything else. As a result, Christ and His love permeated in and through her to everyone she knew. She had a special affinity for Israel and the Jewish people. She made several trips to Israel over the years and enjoyed the land and the people.

Carol also had a passion for healthy living. She was raised on a farm where she and her family grew and raised everything they ate. She was an amazing chef, and an avid gardener. She appreciated nature and loved to walk and hike.

Carol was a loving wife, wonderful mother, and a mentor and friend to many. She was an RN and received her Nursing degree from The University of Southern Mississippi. Carol taught numerous women’s bible studies and volunteered in several capacities over the years. She was an active member of Grace Fellowship Church for the past 15 years. She also worked part-time at the Natural Foods Market.

Carol was truly amazing. She was a reflection of Christ’s love. She had a servant’s heart and was a wonderful blessing to all who knew her. Her life was a reflection of the fruits of the spirit – love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, goodness and self-control.

Carol was born in Reedsville, PA. She was the daughter of the late Newton and Mary Yoder of Lancaster, PA. Carol and David were married in Gulfport, MS. They lived in Mississippi, Arkansas, Colorado, Texas, and Germany, but have resided in Johnson City for the past 15 years. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 36 years, David Otto Chastain; one daughter, Emily Gail Chastain and husband Paul; one son, Jefferson David Chastain and wife Evan; three sisters (the late Patricia Yoder, Mary Knepper, Linda Webster), three brothers (Bob Yoder, Harold Yoder, Jerry Yoder) and their families and numerous friends.

Carol Chastain’s family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Monday at Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City where Dr. Larry Nees will officiate a 2:00 pm graduation service.

In lieu of flowers, Carol requests memorial contributions to Grace Fellowship Church, 2314 South Greenwood Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604, or the Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry, P.O. Box 908, Bellmawr, NJ 08099.

Carol was humbled by all of the love and support she received during her illness. The family would like to thank Dr. Devapiran Jaishanker, Mountain States Hospice, her neighborhood, and the many supportive family and friends for all their care and kindness.

