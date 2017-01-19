Funeral service for Trula will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Mountain City. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 -2:30 p.m. on Friday, at the church prior to the service.

For those who wish, memorial contributions in Trula’s memory may be made to CORE Services of Northeast TN, 409 West Walnut Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Trula Mae Howard Muse has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

A complete obituary will be in the Friday edition of the Press also.