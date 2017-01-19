Leon Harmon Blevins

Survivors include his children: Troy Lee Blevins, Elizabethton and Cindy Michelle Blevins, Lebanon, Tenn. and their mother: Diana, Gabriel Cody Blevins and wife Diana, Johnson City and his mother, Kathy. Six Grandchildren. Two Sisters: Irene Brockwell and Rosaline Lively both of Elizabethton and nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Ernest Garland, and Rev. Willie Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Garland Cemetery with Dr. James Richardson officiating. Music will be provided by Ronnie Blevins and Ann Ward. Active Pallbearers will be: Sons, Grandsons, Bradley Peeks, Larry Absher and Troy “Buddy” Ward. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Doug Buckles, Ed Shankle, Leslie Grindstaff, Phil Oliver, Ed Estep, Leonard Bowers, Mike Hodge, Leonard Arnold, Marshall Rice, Rusty Taylor, Lawrence Cofer, his church family and the Unaka High School Class of 1957. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Blevins family