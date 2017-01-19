Gerald D. Bennett

Survivors in addition to his parents include two children, a daughter, Alicia Bennett and a son, Christopher Bennett both of Johnson City; two sisters, Cindy Sweeney and husband, David of Johnson City and Marcella Lewis of Shady Valley; five brothers, Randy Bennett, Bobby Bennett, Rodney Bennett, John Bennett and Jimmie Bennett all of Washington County; two granddaughters, Ambrosia and Phoenix Bennett; uncles and aunts, Worley Bennett and wife, Josephine, Ira Bennett, Helen Carroll, Margie Benfield and husband, Larry, Brenda Mosier and husband, Charlie, Kay Peters, Ada Barnett and husband, Larry and Shirley Tittle and husband, Harley; the mother of his children, Lisa Bennett; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Gerald will be conducted at 7:00 PM Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Larry Dugger officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Entombment services will be held at 2:00 Sunday in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.

423-928-2245