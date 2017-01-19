Douglas “Doug” G. Bassett

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark B. and Bonnie Whitehead Bassett; his first wife, Joanne Bassett; his daughter, Jayne; two brothers, Clark and George and one sister, June.

He was the owner of Bassett’s Dairy and a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and an elder but currently attended Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church. Doug served his community in many capacities during his lifetime.

Survivors include his wife, Sally Keirstead Bassett; two daughters, Janet Clark and husband, John of Elizabethton, TN and Barbara Allen and husband, Charles of Johnson City, TN; two sons, Gerry Bassett and wife, Amy of Hixson, TN and Blake Bassett and wife, Laura of Bristol, TN; three step-daughters, Denise Keirstead of Oak Ridge, TN; Dana Billington and husband, Ralph of Uxbridge, MA and Kathy Lambert and husband, Keith of Maryville, TN; two step-sons, Robert Keirstead and wife, Leanne of Lebanon, IL and Michael Keirstead and wife, Coley of Suwanee, GA; twenty-one grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Welch and Rev. John Markel officiating. The burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon – 1:00 P.M., prior to the service and also after the service.

The family would like to thank the staff of N.H.C. Healthcare of Johnson City and his special caregiver, Dorothy Wilson for their care of Doug.

Memorials may be sent to a charity of one’s choice.

