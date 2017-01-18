logo

no avatar

Zelda McKinney Estep

• Jan 18, 2017 at 4:29 PM

ELIZABETHTON - Zelda McKinney Estep, 82, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Phillip & Rose Hyder McKinney. She was a graduate of Hampton High School. Zelda was retired from the Note Department of Citizens Bank after 38 years of service. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was a member of Sycamore Chapter # 163 Order of Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters: , Alzora Morton, Rometta Barnett, Wanda Stevens, Phyllis Houser and three brothers: Roland, Rhonda & Ronnie McKinney.

Survivors include a daughter: Grace Roberson and husband Joseph, Harrisburg, Pa., a son: Lindy Estep, LaVergne, Tennessee. Two Grandsons: Logan Estep, LaVergne, Tenn. and Holden Roberson, Harrisburg, Pa... One Brother & Sister-In-Law: Barney & Betty McKinney, Hampton. Two Sisters-In-Law: JoAnn McKinney, Johnson City and Judy McKinney, Hampton. Several nieces & nephews: Her care givers: very special: Cindy Martin & Christial Kempson.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jim Holtsclaw officiating. Interment will follow in the McKinney Family Cemetery, Hampton. The Eulogy will be given by her daughter Grace Roberson. Music will be provided by Elmer Sams and David Arney. Active Pallbearers will be: Eddie Morton, Larry Byrd, Jackie McMahan, Jonathan Morton, Phillip Stewart and Logan Estep. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Mike Blevins, Rev. Jim Lindsay, Judge Richard Gray, Louie Greene, Clyde “Buck” Estep, Josh Allen, Ronnie Pleasant, Tyron Bowers, Todd Bowers and Frank Quintero. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour at 1 p.m... Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Estep family