Zelda McKinney Estep

Survivors include a daughter: Grace Roberson and husband Joseph, Harrisburg, Pa., a son: Lindy Estep, LaVergne, Tennessee. Two Grandsons: Logan Estep, LaVergne, Tenn. and Holden Roberson, Harrisburg, Pa... One Brother & Sister-In-Law: Barney & Betty McKinney, Hampton. Two Sisters-In-Law: JoAnn McKinney, Johnson City and Judy McKinney, Hampton. Several nieces & nephews: Her care givers: very special: Cindy Martin & Christial Kempson.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jim Holtsclaw officiating. Interment will follow in the McKinney Family Cemetery, Hampton. The Eulogy will be given by her daughter Grace Roberson. Music will be provided by Elmer Sams and David Arney. Active Pallbearers will be: Eddie Morton, Larry Byrd, Jackie McMahan, Jonathan Morton, Phillip Stewart and Logan Estep. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Mike Blevins, Rev. Jim Lindsay, Judge Richard Gray, Louie Greene, Clyde “Buck” Estep, Josh Allen, Ronnie Pleasant, Tyron Bowers, Todd Bowers and Frank Quintero. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour at 1 p.m... Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Estep family