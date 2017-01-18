Walter “Bud” Kidner

In addition to his parents, Mr. Kidner is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Kidner in July 2012.

Survivors include three daughters, Maureen Yoder and husband Paul, Kim Adler and husband Mike, Cathy Slagle and husband Jason, all of Johnson City; two sons, Walter “Wally” Kidner and Kenny Kidner and wife Karen, all of Johnson City; one sister, Jan Ross, Freemont, MI; grandchildren, Brooke, Hunter, Samantha, Brittnay, Allison, Jacob, Amanda, Nicholas, Finn, Will and Jolita; one great grandson, Javen; and special friend, Cookie Wiles, Pinellas Park, Florida.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Father Jesus Guerrero officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:20 A.M. Saturday to travel in procession to the cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 20, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Appalachian Funeral Home, Johnson City.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, 8119 Isabella Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City is honored to serve the Kidner family. (423) 928-6111